Giffords says she is coming back 'better, stronger, tougher'
In 2011, the trajectory of a 9-millimeter bullet through the left side of Gabby Giffords's brain changed the course of her life. The CNN Film "Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down," airing Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT, shows her recovery.
04:28 - Source: CNN
CNN Films 19 videos
Giffords says she is coming back 'better, stronger, tougher'
04:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Listen to Gabby Giffords's message to Congress
00:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Gabby Giffords: I'm optimistic about gun legislation
06:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Obama visits congresswoman after near-fatal shooting
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Obama shares what he's learned from Gabby Giffords
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Documentary 'Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down'
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Her charisma still comes through': Congressman on Giffords
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN Films' short doc on 'Baby Jessica' recounts 1987 rescue
00:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter recalls what it was like to cover the rescue of 'Baby Jessica'
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN Films' 'Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President'
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Willie Nelson tells Anderson about smoking pot at the White House
03:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the trailer for CNN Films 'John Lewis: Good Trouble'
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Good Trouble' bonus: Extended interview with Hillary Clinton
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Good Trouble' bonus: Extended interview with The Squad
05:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Good Trouble' bonus: Extended interview with Elijah Cummings
04:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Good Trouble' bonus: Extended interview with Stacey Abrams
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
2013: Why John Lewis changed his March on Washington speech
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
John Lewis returns to Selma on 55th anniversary of march
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Rep. John Lewis on crossing Edmund Pettus Bridge (2018)
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN