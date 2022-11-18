Climate Crisis 18 videos
This activist built a solar plane. See his plan to fight climate crisis
04:05
Glacier larger than Florida is rapidly losing ice. What could happen if it collapses?
02:49
A lot of your plastic isn't being recycled. CNN found out why
08:02
Mississippi River drought will impact your grocery bill. Here's how
03:50
How the world's northernmost caves could hold answers to climate change
04:08
This Midwest city is becoming a safe haven for climate refugees
08:11
The 15-year-old activist on a mission to help the planet
04:00
See how the climate crisis is having an extreme impact on education in the US
02:57
Why Army Corps is 'lifting the bottom' of Mississippi River
05:15
A-list celebrities under the watch of 'water police' as water restrictions tighten
03:10
In the energy capital of the US, the coal trains aren't running
09:21
The climate crisis is taking these farmers' most valuable resource
05:53
Meet teen climate activist Greta Thunberg
03:29
See how the climate crisis has impacted Earth
03:56
The Road to Change: America's Climate Crisis
02:30
What we can learn from Covid-19 for the climate crisis
03:01
Climate crisis in Alaska is impacting the entire world
03:18
Why can't we seem to care about the climate crisis?
02:12
