Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Four people were found dead on King Road near the campus, according to a city of Moscow news release issued Sunday afternoon. (Zach Wilkinson/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)
No suspects in quadruple homicide at University of Idaho
Police in Moscow, Idaho, are asking the public to stay vigilant after providing new details about a quadruple homicide near the University of Idaho campus, including that two roommates were in the home where the students were killed at the time of the attack. CNN's Veronica Miracle reports.
02:47
Latest Videos 16 videos
02:47
The U.S. Capitol stands in the early morning on October 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. Senate Republicans are looking to hold a confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Monday, October 26, approximately one week before the Presidential election.(Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
What the GOP taking control of the House means
pence town hall jan 6th reax
Mike Pence reacts to video showing his family fleeing to safety
Advisor and daughter of the president Ivanka Trump listens during an event to highlight the Department of Justice grants to combat human trafficking, in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on August 4, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Ivanka Trump makes statement about father's presidential bid. Hear what she said
ukraine chance vpx
Woman killed while visiting husband's grave in Kyiv
bremmer
'We aren't there yet': Eurasia Group president on potential Ukrainian negotiations with Russia
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with China's President Xi Jinping at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022.
Awkward moment between Xi and Trudeau caught on video
01 veterans lawsuit VA housing
'Disgusting to see': Veterans sue to get land back being used as sports facilities
UVA witness sot
'Bizarre': Witness speaks about confrontation before shooting
NY Post front page
See how a Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper covered Trump's announcement
Trump Dale split vpx
'Wildly incorrect': Daniel Dale fact-checks Trumps 2024 announcement
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Watch Donald Trump announce his 2024 candidacy
NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, lifts off from launch complex 39-B on the unmanned Artemis1 mission to the moon at Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. November 16, 2022. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
See Artemis I rocket launch
UVA father of suspect screengrab
Father of ex-UVA football player accused of shooting 3 students speaks out
01 TX Teacher
Students record White teacher saying: 'I think my race is the superior one'
camden jail officers
Video shows corrections officers beating Black man in custody
