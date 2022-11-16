01 Amanda and Josh Zurawski intv SCREENSHOT
Hear how a Texas woman almost died after being denied an abortion
The Lead
Amanda Eid and Josh Zurawski share their terrifying experience after being denied an abortion due to Texas' strict anti-abortion laws. CNN's Elizabeth Cohen reports.
03:01 - Source: CNN
Your Health 16 videos
