camden jail officers
Video shows corrections officers beating Black man in custody
An attorney for Jarrett Hobbs, a North Carolina man, released videos showing Hobb's being brutally beaten while in custody at the Camden County, Georgia, Detention Center in September. Attorneys for the 41-year-old Black man are calling the incident "inexcusable" and want charges against the officers to be filed. CNN's Martin Savidge reports.
02:45 - Source: CNN
