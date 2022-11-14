Police chief learns shooting suspect is in custody on live TV. See his reaction
News of the arrest of Chris Jones, the 22-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of three students on the University of Virginia's campus, came in the middle of a press conference where UVA Police chief Tim Longo previously said he was still at large.
02:39 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Police chief learns shooting suspect is in custody on live TV. See his reaction
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Frank Luntz breaks down 4 reasons pollsters got midterm predictions wrong
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Biden describes what he discussed with Xi Jinping in G20 meeting
03:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dems have a narrow path to keep control of the House
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Schumer explains three reasons Dems avoided 'red wave'
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kari Lake's path to victory continues to narrow despite gains
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Enten reveals what's 'shocking' about House race so far
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Pence said about what Trump tweeted during January 6
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows moments before planes crash during airshow
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-inmate explains what Brittney Griner should expect in Russian Penal colony
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dave Chappelle talks Kanye in 'SNL' monologue
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Japanese Breakfast' singer explains meaning behind name of the band
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bash asks Pelosi if McCarthy has what it takes to be House Speaker. See her response
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
'This is what liberation looks like': Ukraine takes back Kherson
03:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows moment of deadly explosion
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez tell CNN why they chose Dolly Parton for $100 million award
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN