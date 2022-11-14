Video shows scene in Charlottesville after shooting at UVA
A shooter killed three people and wounded two others at the University of Virginia's main campus in Charlottesville on Sunday. The suspect remains at large according to university president Jim Ryan. CNN's Joe Johns reports.
01:56 - Source: CNN
