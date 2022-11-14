The University of Virginia is on lockdown following reports of a shooting, according to tweets from the University of Virginia Police Department. The shooting was reported on Culbreth Road, police tweeted.
Video shows scene in Charlottesville after shooting at UVA
A shooter killed three people and wounded two others at the University of Virginia's main campus in Charlottesville on Sunday. The suspect remains at large according to university president Jim Ryan. CNN's Joe Johns reports.
01:56 - Source: CNN
