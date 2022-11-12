Video shows moments before planes crash during airshow
A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas airshow, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. CNN aviation correspondent Mary Schiavo discusses.
02:10 - Source: CNN
