Underwater explorer and marine biologist Mike Barnette and wreck diver Jimmy Gadomski exploring a twenty-foot segment of the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger, the team discovered in the waters off the coast of Florida during the filming of The HISTORY® Channel's new series "The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters" premiering Tuesday, November 22 at 10/9c.
Piece of 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger found in Atlantic by film crew
Explorers trudged the Atlantic Ocean searching for World War II artifacts lost at sea, but they stumbled on something else — a 20-foot-long piece of debris from the Space Shuttle Challenger, which exploded shortly after liftoff in 1986. CNN's Kristin Fisher has the details.
01:48 - Source: CNN
