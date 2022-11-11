Noose discovery at Obama Presidential Center prompts investigation
A noose was discovered at the Obama Presidential Center construction site in Chicago, prompting the group overseeing the project to suspend work at the site. CNN's Adrienne Broaddus reports.
02:16 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Noose discovery at Obama Presidential Center prompts investigation
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Would Kari Lake accept a loss? Reporter who tracked her campaign answers
04:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
GOP governor who won in blue state has a message for his own party
04:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Official on how many votes one of Arizona's largest cities still has to count
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Massachusetts governor-elect's message to girls and LGBTQ community
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russian navy seen preparing for possible test of nuclear-powered torpedo
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: Florida houses collapse in the ocean as Nicole crumbles seawalls
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Man was arrested after eggs were thrown at King Charles
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
From Mario to Jesus, fake Twitter accounts are surging on the platform
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch police officers rescue 1-month-old baby battling RSV
04:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Top Russian general announces retreat from key city captured at the start of the war
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
AOC describes how she feels her life is in danger
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: Biden says Elon Musk's relationships with foreign countries are 'worth being looked at'
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Zelensky speaks to CNN on America's continued support for Ukraine
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Pelosi describes her experience following husband's attack that was intended for her
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: White college student calls Black student the N-word, now faces criminal charges
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN