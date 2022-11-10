Watch police officers rescue 1-month-old baby battling RSV
Police body camera footage shows the moment officers in Kansas City, Missouri, entered a home to save a 1-month-old infant battling RSV. Officers Charles Owen and Richard DuChaine describe the experience with CNN.
04:53 - Source: CNN
