Firefighters rescue woman dangling from 20th-story window
At least 38 people were injured in a Manhattan apartment building fire, which authorities believe was caused by a lithium-ion battery connected to a micromobility device. A video shot from across the street of the high-rise shows a woman dangling outside a window as dark smoke pours out of the building. The woman survived.
