They own the trademark 'White Lives Matter.' Hear their message to Ye
Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, hosts of the weekly racial justice radio show Civic Cipher, are the legal owners of the "White Lives Matter" trademark for its use on clothing. They join CNN's Laura Coates and Alisyn Camerota to talk about the controversy of Kanye West wearing a t-shirt with that phrase.
06:15 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
They own the trademark 'White Lives Matter.' Hear their message to Ye
06:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
One-eared dog channels Van Gogh with abstract paintings
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
See what happens when trick-or-treaters discover empty candy bowl
01:34
Now playing- Source: WLS
Tom Brady opens up about divorce from Gisele Bündchen
01:56
Now playing- Source: HLN
Passenger channels Forrest Gump when he flees traffic stop
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
New study shows surprising 'phenomenon' in bumblebees
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Martin Luther King Jr. paid bill for Hollywood star's birth. Here's why
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
People hate these candies. Here's why many still buy them
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Brain scans can now reveal what your dog is staring at. Hint: it's not always you
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Costume of the year': Boy's family transforms wheelchair into Zamboni
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
'SNL' cold open skewers GOP candidates ahead of midterms
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
8-year-old boy sets climbing record
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
'The White Lotus' actor F. Murray Abraham says it was a 'drag' to finish filming season 2
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why this chicken salad has gone viral
02:37
Now playing- Source: WEWS
Mountain lion captured in Los Angeles neighborhood
01:43
Now playing- Source: KCAL/KCBS
Watch late night reacts to Musk's sink pun that cost him $44 billion
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN Business