screengrab Ramses Ja & Quinton Ward
They own the trademark 'White Lives Matter.' Hear their message to Ye
Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, hosts of the weekly racial justice radio show Civic Cipher, are the legal owners of the "White Lives Matter" trademark for its use on clothing. They join CNN's Laura Coates and Alisyn Camerota to talk about the controversy of Kanye West wearing a t-shirt with that phrase.
06:15 - Source: CNN
