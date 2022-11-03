CNN obtains 911 audio from a student in Robb Elementary
CNN obtained a never-before-released 911 call from Miah Cerrillo, a student who survived the Robb Elementary School massacre.
07:32 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
CNN obtains 911 audio from a student in Robb Elementary
07:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Girl calls 911 during Uvalde shooting. Here's what her dad taught her at home
03:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian investigators look for cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers
04:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Prosecutors: Attacker woke Pelosi, stood by his bedside
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
'She just flat-out lied': Cooper calls out Kari Lake's false claim about Paul Pelosi
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jimmy Kimmel calls out Elon Musk for pushing Paul Pelosi conspiracy
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Judge restricts how right-wing group can patrol drop boxes
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
How much alcohol is too much? Dr. Narula reports on new study
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
What Lindsey Graham's next move might be after SCOTUS rejection
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is what a missile strike looks like: Clarissa Ward reports from Ukraine
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Migos rapper Takeoff killed at age 28 in downtown Houston
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Striking video appears to show Russian soldiers under attack
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear questioning in Supreme Court affirmative action cases
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Criminal complaint reveals chilling details about Paul Pelosi attacker's plans
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter returns to Itaewon's narrow alley one day after the Halloween disaster. See what's it like
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN