See what happens when trick-or-treaters discover empty candy bowl
Camden and Macie Chesner were trick-or-treating when they happened upon an empty candy bucket at someone's home. Not wanting other children to miss out on the Halloween fun, the siblings generously offered up some of their own stash. CNN affiliate WLS has more.
01:34 - Source: WLS
Trending Now 15 videos
See what happens when trick-or-treaters discover empty candy bowl
01:34
Now playing- Source: WLS
One-eared dog channels Van Gogh with abstract paintings
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tom Brady opens up about divorce from Gisele Bündchen
01:56
Now playing- Source: HLN
Passenger channels Forrest Gump when he flees traffic stop
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
New study shows surprising 'phenomenon' in bumblebees
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Martin Luther King Jr. paid bill for Hollywood star's birth. Here's why
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
People hate these candies. Here's why many still buy them
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Brain scans can now reveal what your dog is staring at. Hint: it's not always you
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Costume of the year': Boy's family transforms wheelchair into Zamboni
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
'SNL' cold open skewers GOP candidates ahead of midterms
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
8-year-old boy sets climbing record
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
'The White Lotus' actor F. Murray Abraham says it was a 'drag' to finish filming season 2
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why this chicken salad has gone viral
02:37
Now playing- Source: WEWS
Mountain lion captured in Los Angeles neighborhood
01:43
Now playing- Source: KCAL/KCBS
Watch late night reacts to Musk's sink pun that cost him $44 billion
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN Business