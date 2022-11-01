Border patrol fires pepper ball projectiles at Venezuelan protesters
New video shows US Border Patrol agents firing pepper ball projectiles at a group of Venezuelan migrants -- trying to push them back from Texas to Mexico. The ACLU and a Texas civil rights group issued statements condemning the action. CNN correspondent Rosa Flores has more.
02:32 - Source: CNN
