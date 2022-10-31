delphi murder victims
Murder suspect helped victim's aunt print funeral photos at CVS, family says
Investigators arrested 50-year-old Richard M. Allen after a five-and-a-half-year search for a suspect in the killings of two Indiana teens. CNN's Jean Casarez has the chilling details family members of one of the victims shared about an encounter with the suspect in 2017.
03:01 - Source: CNN
screengrab will ripley walk and talk
CNN reporter returns to Itaewon's narrow alley one day after the Halloween disaster. See what's it like
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
asian american affirmative action protest
Hear from the activists fighting to end affirmative action
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab lula speech
Hear what Lula said after narrowly beating Bolsonaro
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab seoul halloween crowd
Chaos captured on video as crowd crush kills at least 151
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
India Gujarat Bridge SCREENGRAB
Video shows scene after deadly bridge collapse in India
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Boris Bondarev Putin split
Ex-Russian official who turned on Putin predicts his next moves
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LACONIA, NH - SEPTEMBER 10: Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc greets supporters at a town hall event on September 10, 2022 in Laconia, New Hampshire. Bolduc is running against Bruce Fenton and Chuck Morse in the in the upcoming GOP primary. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
NH GOP nominee repeats debunked 'litter box' hoax at event
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mississippi River Drought
See the Mississippi River under drought conditions
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pete Buttigieg SCREENGRAB October 30 2022
Buttigieg says Democrats shouldn't be blamed for inflation
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 28: Former President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign event for Georgia Democrats on October 28, 2022 in College Park, Georgia. Obama is in Georgia in support of Democratic candidates, encouraging voters to turn out. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
Obama's joke about Herschel Walker draws laughter
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ROBSTOWN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 22: Former U.S President Donald Trump speaks at a 'Save America' rally on October 22, 2022 in Robstown, Texas. The former president, alongside other Republican nominees and leaders held a rally where they energized supporters and voters ahead of the midterm election. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Hear what jurors in Trump Org. trial said about Trump
03:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
se cupp paul pelosi
SE Cupp condemns GOP rhetoric after Paul Pelosi attack
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
conclu sam baker nino escalar el capitan
8-year-old boy sets climbing record
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Prigozhin
Leader of Russia's notorious Wagner group believed to have confronted Putin about the war
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A heart shaped sculpture and a light on are seen inside a window of the home of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Paul Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Hear details from Paul Pelosi's coded 911 call that led to his rescue
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab pleitgen kherson trench
Ukrainian forces are inching closer to Russian-controlled territory. See what the front line is like
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN