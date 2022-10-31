Murder suspect helped victim's aunt print funeral photos at CVS, family says
Investigators arrested 50-year-old Richard M. Allen after a five-and-a-half-year search for a suspect in the killings of two Indiana teens. CNN's Jean Casarez has the chilling details family members of one of the victims shared about an encounter with the suspect in 2017.
03:01 - Source: CNN
