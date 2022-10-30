Video shows antisemitic messages projected outside football game
CNN's Fredricka Whitfield speaks with Greg Ehrie, the vice president of law enforcement & analysis at the Anti-Defamation League, about the appearance of antisemitic messages seen projected outside a stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, during the Georgia-Florida college football game.
01:27 - Source: CNN
