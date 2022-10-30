See how an explosive device from WWII ended up in this fisherman's net
Capt. Glenn Westcott says his team found a World War II weapon during a routine fishing expedition off the coast of Rhode Island. The 520-pound device contained more than 200 pounds of dynamite and was detonated shortly after its discovery. CNN affiliate WJAR has the story.
01:14 - Source: WJAR
Trending Now 16 videos
See how an explosive device from WWII ended up in this fisherman's net
01:14
Now playing- Source: WJAR
8-year-old boy sets climbing record
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
'The White Lotus' actor F. Murray Abraham says it was a 'drag' to finish filming season 2
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why this chicken salad has gone viral
02:37
Now playing- Source: WEWS
Mountain lion captured in Los Angeles neighborhood
01:43
Now playing- Source: KCAL/KCBS
Watch late night reacts to Musk's sink pun that cost him $44 billion
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Michael Imperioli reveals embarrassing moment while filming 'The Sopranos'
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trick-or-treaters contend with 'Monst-door' to get candy at this house
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Man's viral TikTok videos leads to 'CSI' role
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Taylor Swift's reaction when Jimmy Fallon mentions she hasn't toured in 4 years
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Baby beaver builds makeshift dam to keep her nemesis out
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Warship found after nearly 400 years in 'great condition'
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chipotle is testing a robotic tortilla chip maker. See it in action
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
These viral pumpkin carving hacks will change your life
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: James Corden addresses restaurant ban on 'Late Late Show'
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch actor Leslie Jordan bring joy and laughter to millions
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN