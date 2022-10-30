wwii device
See how an explosive device from WWII ended up in this fisherman's net
Capt. Glenn Westcott says his team found a World War II weapon during a routine fishing expedition off the coast of Rhode Island. The 520-pound device contained more than 200 pounds of dynamite and was detonated shortly after its discovery. CNN affiliate WJAR has the story.
01:14 - Source: WJAR
Trending Now 16 videos
wwii device
See how an explosive device from WWII ended up in this fisherman's net
01:14
Now playing
- Source: WJAR
conclu sam baker nino escalar el capitan
8-year-old boy sets climbing record
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Murray Abraham Tapper
'The White Lotus' actor F. Murray Abraham says it was a 'drag' to finish filming season 2
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
chicken salad ohio vpx
See why this chicken salad has gone viral
02:37
Now playing
- Source: WEWS
mountain lion 1
Mountain lion captured in Los Angeles neighborhood
01:43
Now playing
- Source: KCAL/KCBS
elon musk sink pun late night
Watch late night reacts to Musk's sink pun that cost him $44 billion
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Michael Imperioli
Michael Imperioli reveals embarrassing moment while filming 'The Sopranos'
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Monster Door 1
Trick-or-treaters contend with 'Monst-door' to get candy at this house
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Josh Nalley Dead Poser 1
Man's viral TikTok videos leads to 'CSI' role
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1731 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 24, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Watch Taylor Swift's reaction when Jimmy Fallon mentions she hasn't toured in 4 years
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Nibi Rescue Beaver Doorway Dam 3
Baby beaver builds makeshift dam to keep her nemesis out
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
02 Applet Shipwreck
Warship found after nearly 400 years in 'great condition'
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
chipotle chippy robot
Chipotle is testing a robotic tortilla chip maker. See it in action
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Barbara Costello Pumpkin orig
These viral pumpkin carving hacks will change your life
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LOS ANGELES - AUGUST 22: The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, August 22, 2022, with guests Alison Brie and Kevin Hart. (Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)
Watch: James Corden addresses restaurant ban on 'Late Late Show'
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US actor Leslie Jordan arrives for the White House Correspondents Association gala at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Watch actor Leslie Jordan bring joy and laughter to millions
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN