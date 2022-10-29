Mississippi River Drought
See the Mississippi River under drought conditions
A historic drought not seen since the 1980s is drying up the Mississippi River and slowing down shipping traffic during the busy harvest season.
03:23 - Source: CNN
Climate Crisis 16 videos
Mississippi River Drought
See the Mississippi River under drought conditions
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fossil fuel protesters king charles cake
Video: Activists deface King Charles III wax figure, Monet painting
00:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
climate protests
Climate activists are dousing grocery store floors with milk. Here's why
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The light house along Canal Park, a popular tourist destination, guides ships into the harbor
This Midwest city is becoming a safe haven for climate refugees
08:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Genesis Butler
The 15-year-old activist on a mission to help the planet
04:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marsh climate schools pkg vpx
See how the climate crisis is having an extreme impact on education in the US
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mississippi river underwater levee army corps ricky boyett
Why Army Corps is 'lifting the bottom' of Mississippi River
05:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
stephanie elam water police
A-list celebrities under the watch of 'water police' as water restrictions tighten
03:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Steve Gray stands outside his home in Gillette, Wyoming. He called CNN concerned that, following the election of President Biden, that Gillette could become a "ghost town." He says he was laid off from an oil field job in 2015, then subsequently from another job in oil and then one in coal last year.
In the energy capital of the US, the coal trains aren't running
09:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CLEAN.00_01_36_15.Still021
The climate crisis is taking these farmers' most valuable resource
05:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Greta Thunberg
Meet teen climate activist Greta Thunberg
03:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A banner at the inaugural Earth Day, New York City, 22nd April 1970. Earth Day is held annually to raise awareness of environmental issues. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)
See how the climate crisis has impacted Earth
03:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WEIR CLIMATE DOC PROMO ROAD TO CHANGE
The Road to Change: America's Climate Crisis
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bill weir coronavirus project planet climate still
What we can learn from Covid-19 for the climate crisis
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bill Weir Alaska pkg 1
Climate crisis in Alaska is impacting the entire world
03:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
climate psychology gupta 5
Why can't we seem to care about the climate crisis?
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN