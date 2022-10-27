Dad builds scary front door to save candy from trick-or-treaters
Monster door threatens to eat trick-or-treaters. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports it greets them with open arms ... literally.
02:00 - Source: CNN
Quirky world of Jeanne Moos 15 videos
Dad builds scary front door to save candy from trick-or-treaters
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Man's viral TikTok videos leads to 'CSI' role
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Baby beaver builds makeshift dam to keep her nemesis out
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Elon Musk's new stinky perfume sells out
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
See why unique artist is leaving celebrities speechless
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
The $1,800 potato chip purse that screams 'notice me!'
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Social media reacts to Fox News contributor's $28 Taco Bell lunch
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
New creepy doll movie gives 'Chucky' a run for his money
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dog goes catatonic over Halloween decorations
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Giant roadside Cheeto attracts a crowd
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Pet sitter faceplants while trying to wrangle puppies
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Most people doodle on paper. This artist doodled an entire house
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Butter board' trend looks to replace the charcuterie board
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Rapping granny takes aim at public office
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Moans heard over an airplane PA system amuse passengers
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN