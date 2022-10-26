Jean Kuczka
'My mom's a hero': Slain teacher's daughter speaks out
The 19-year-old gunman who killed two people and wounded several others at his former high school left a note saying his struggles led to "the perfect storm for a mass shooter," St. Louis police said. CNN correspondent Adrienne Broaddus reports.
Jean Kuczka
'My mom's a hero': Slain teacher's daughter speaks out
Blake Masters
Listen to Trump pressure Blake Masters over election denialism
russia injuries belarus bell pkg thumb 2 vpx
See X-rays of injuries soldiers received during botched assault
Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz shake hands prior to the Nexstar Pennsylvania Senate at WHTM abc27 in Harrisburg, Pa., on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
CNN analysts break down Fetterman's performance in debate
pleitgen ukraine rocket artillery vpx 2
CNN embeds with Ukrainian rocket artillery team firing on Russians
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 07: Arizona Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake speaks to the media during a stop on her 'Ask Me Anything Tour' at Chauncey Social on October 7, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Arizona GOP governor candidate wants to 'declare an invasion.' Here's what she means
retired americans inflation
Senior citizen on inflation: Everything is going up except our income
Tribe
'Deep trouble': Consultant during Trump's impeachment gives his take on DOJ move
76 year old woman saves neighbor
76-year-old woman uses cane to thwart off would-be thief
US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony in August for drug smuggling, is seen on a screen via a video link from a remand prison during a court hearing to consider an appeal against her sentence, at the Moscow regional court on October 25, 2022.
Watch Brittney Griner speak before Russian court upheld conviction
EBOF russian recruits screengrab vpx
'Just take a look': Video reveals dire reality for Russian soldiers
marjorie taylor greene mark mckinnon split
Ex-GOP adviser examines the 'Marjorie Taylor Greene phenomenon'
lah az voter 1
Woman confronts armed man near ballot drop box
de santis crist
See awkward moment between DeSantis and Crist at debate
US actor Leslie Jordan arrives for the White House Correspondents Association gala at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2022.
Leslie Jordan, beloved actor and social media star, dead at 67
overnight russian missile strike aftermath ward 3
Video: Overnight Russian missile attack leaves Ukrainians in wreckage and uncertainty
