76-year-old woman uses cane to thwart off would-be thief
Video captures the moment a 76-year-old woman in Oakland, California, stepped in to save her neighbor from being attacked by a would-be thief. HLN's Robin Meade reports.
01:12 - Source: HLN
Latest Videos 16 videos
76-year-old woman uses cane to thwart off would-be thief
01:12
Now playing- Source: HLN
Watch Brittney Griner speak before Russian court upheld conviction
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Just take a look': Video reveals dire reality for Russian soldiers
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-GOP adviser examines the 'Marjorie Taylor Greene phenomenon'
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Woman confronts armed man near ballot drop box
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
See awkward moment between DeSantis and Crist at debate
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Leslie Jordan, beloved actor and social media star, dead at 67
03:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: Overnight Russian missile attack leaves Ukrainians in wreckage and uncertainty
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows evacuated students following school shooting
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
'It's awful': Doctor explains RSV symptoms as cases surge
04:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment Tory Party announced Sunak to be next British PM
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
NASA launches study on 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bear attacks mountain climber on edge of a cliff
00:39
Now playing- Source: HLN
Classes of more than 70 students amid historic declines in test scores
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Doctor explains what RSV symptoms to look for
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is what you need to know about Harvey Weinstein's upcoming trial
03:26
Now playing- Source: CNN