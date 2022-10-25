76 year old woman saves neighbor
76-year-old woman uses cane to thwart off would-be thief
Morning Express with Robin Meade
Video captures the moment a 76-year-old woman in Oakland, California, stepped in to save her neighbor from being attacked by a would-be thief. HLN's Robin Meade reports.
01:12 - Source: HLN
Latest Videos 16 videos
76 year old woman saves neighbor
76-year-old woman uses cane to thwart off would-be thief
01:12
Now playing
- Source: HLN
US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony in August for drug smuggling, is seen on a screen via a video link from a remand prison during a court hearing to consider an appeal against her sentence, at the Moscow regional court on October 25, 2022. - The two-time Olympic basketball gold medallist and Women's NBA champion was detained at a Moscow airport in February after she was found carrying vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage.
Watch Brittney Griner speak before Russian court upheld conviction
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
EBOF russian recruits screengrab vpx
'Just take a look': Video reveals dire reality for Russian soldiers
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marjorie taylor greene mark mckinnon split
Ex-GOP adviser examines the 'Marjorie Taylor Greene phenomenon'
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lah az voter 1
Woman confronts armed man near ballot drop box
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
de santis crist
See awkward moment between DeSantis and Crist at debate
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US actor Leslie Jordan arrives for the White House Correspondents Association gala at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Leslie Jordan, beloved actor and social media star, dead at 67
03:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
overnight russian missile strike aftermath ward 3
Video: Overnight Russian missile attack leaves Ukrainians in wreckage and uncertainty
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
KMOV students outside school st louis thumb vpx
Video shows evacuated students following school shooting
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Father RSV
'It's awful': Doctor explains RSV symptoms as cases surge
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail 1922 committee
See the moment Tory Party announced Sunak to be next British PM
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nasa ufo navy vpx
NASA launches study on 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
02:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bear attack Japan
Bear attacks mountain climber on edge of a cliff
00:39
Now playing
- Source: HLN
large class vpx
Classes of more than 70 students amid historic declines in test scores
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dr Daniel Guzman SCREENGRAB October 23 2022
Doctor explains what RSV symptoms to look for
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CAFE WEINSTEIN
This is what you need to know about Harvey Weinstein's upcoming trial
03:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN