Latest Videos 16 videos
Terrifying video shows 10-year-old girl run away from alleged kidnapper in Florida
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
76-year-old woman uses cane to thwart off would-be thief
01:12
Now playing- Source: HLN
'Just take a look': Video reveals dire reality for Russian soldiers
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
New British PM delivers first speech: My predecessor 'was not wrong'
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-GOP adviser examines the 'Marjorie Taylor Greene phenomenon'
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Woman confronts armed man near ballot drop box
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
See awkward moment between DeSantis and Crist at debate
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Leslie Jordan, beloved actor and social media star, dead at 67
03:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: Overnight Russian missile attack leaves Ukrainians in wreckage and uncertainty
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows evacuated students following school shooting
04:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter explains why journalists are being arrested for covering protest
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment Tory Party announced Sunak to be next British PM
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
NASA launches study on 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
00:39
Now playing- Source: HLN
Bear attacks mountain climber on edge of a cliff
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Classes of more than 70 students amid historic declines in test scores
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Doctor explains what RSV symptoms to look for
03:26
Now playing- Source: CNN