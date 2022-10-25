attempt
Terrifying video shows 10-year-old girl run away from alleged kidnapper in Florida
Newsroom
Police in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, have released surveillance footage of a man suspected of attempting to abduct a 10-year-old girl for the second time.
00:47 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
attempt
Terrifying video shows 10-year-old girl run away from alleged kidnapper in Florida
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
76-year-old woman uses cane to thwart off would-be thief
01:12
Now playing
- Source: HLN
EBOF russian recruits screengrab vpx
'Just take a look': Video reveals dire reality for Russian soldiers
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak makes a statement after taking office outside Number 10 in Downing Street on October 25, 2022 in London, England. Rishi Sunak will take office as the UK's 57th Prime Minister today after he was appointed as Conservative leader yesterday. He was the only candidate to garner 100-plus votes from Conservative MPs in the contest for the top job. He said his aim was to unite his party and the country.
New British PM delivers first speech: My predecessor 'was not wrong'
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marjorie taylor greene mark mckinnon split
Ex-GOP adviser examines the 'Marjorie Taylor Greene phenomenon'
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lah az voter 1
Woman confronts armed man near ballot drop box
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
de santis crist
See awkward moment between DeSantis and Crist at debate
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US actor Leslie Jordan arrives for the White House Correspondents Association gala at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Leslie Jordan, beloved actor and social media star, dead at 67
03:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
overnight russian missile strike aftermath ward 3
Video: Overnight Russian missile attack leaves Ukrainians in wreckage and uncertainty
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
KMOV students outside school st louis thumb vpx
Video shows evacuated students following school shooting
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
iran protest 2
CNN reporter explains why journalists are being arrested for covering protest
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail 1922 committee
See the moment Tory Party announced Sunak to be next British PM
02:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nasa ufo navy vpx
NASA launches study on 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
00:39
Now playing
- Source: HLN
bear attack Japan
Bear attacks mountain climber on edge of a cliff
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
large class vpx
Classes of more than 70 students amid historic declines in test scores
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dr Daniel Guzman SCREENGRAB October 23 2022
Doctor explains what RSV symptoms to look for
03:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN