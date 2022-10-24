Video shows evacuated students following school shooting
Two students were injured in a school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, Missouri, according to a tweet from the district, and police report the suspect is in custody. CNN correspondent Brynn Gingras reports.
01:07 - Source: CNN
