This is what you need to know about Harvey Weinstein's upcoming trial
Two years after his conviction on rape and sexual assault charges, disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein is again set to go on trial on similar charges in Los Angeles. Weinstein, 70, has pleaded not guilty. CNN national correspondent Camila Bernal reports.
03:26 - Source: CNN
