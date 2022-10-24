Bear attacks mountain climber on edge of a cliff
A bear attacked a mountain climber on the side of a cliff and the harrowing exchange was caught on camera. HLN's Robin Meade has the details.
00:39 - Source: HLN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Bear attacks mountain climber on edge of a cliff
00:39
Now playing- Source: HLN
Doctor explains what RSV symptoms to look for
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
'That's not perception. That's reality': Wallace presses NYC mayor on rise in crime
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
See terrifying moment man is pushed onto subway tracks
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bernie Sanders: 'Republicans blame Biden for inflation ... really?'
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Truly deranged': Jake Tapper plays ad for GOP candidate who could win
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Not interested in retaliation': GOP lawmaker on a potential Biden impeachment
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Army Corps is 'lifting the bottom' of Mississippi River
05:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: 'High drama' as Xi's predecessor led out of the meeting
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Farmer: Hurricane Ian 'beat us down pretty hard'
04:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Gunman kills 2 employees at Dallas hospital
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Top reporters reveal what's happening inside Trump's orbit now
05:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Arizona voter says they were intimidated trying to vote. See surveillance video
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
College alum tells CNN: The only way to open the door was to take on student loan debt
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Law enforcement didn't have a firm grasp of the number of Native Americans missing in New Mexico, until now
03:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Civilian released from Russian prison describes the torture she endured
04:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
A look at the top 3 candidates vying to replace Liz Truss as PM
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN