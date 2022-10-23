Farmer: Hurricane Ian 'beat us down pretty hard'
Florida's farmers hit hard by Hurricane Ian are trying to figure out how to move forward. CNN's Bianna Golodryga spoke with Cliff Coddington about the difficult recovery ahead made even worse with rising inflation.
04:05 - Source: CNN
