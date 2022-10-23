florida farmer struggles cliff coddington intv nram
Farmer: Hurricane Ian 'beat us down pretty hard'
Newsroom
Florida's farmers hit hard by Hurricane Ian are trying to figure out how to move forward. CNN's Bianna Golodryga spoke with Cliff Coddington about the difficult recovery ahead made even worse with rising inflation.
04:05 - Source: CNN
