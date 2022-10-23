02 dallas hospital shooting
Gunman kills 2 employees at Dallas hospital
Newsroom
Two employees were killed in a shooting at a Dallas hospital, the local health system said. CNN's Camila Bernal reports.
02:00 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
02 dallas hospital shooting
Gunman kills 2 employees at Dallas hospital
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Arizona surveillance video possible voter intimidation
Arizona voter says they were intimidated trying to vote. See surveillance video
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
China's President Xi Jinping (R) sits beside Premier Li Keqiang (L) as former president Hu Jintao is assisted to leave from the closing ceremony of the 20th Chinese Communist Party's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 22, 2022. (Photo by Noel CELIS / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Noel CELIS has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [clarifying caption to state China's former president Hu Jintao is assisted to leave from the closing ceremony] instead of [being assisted to his seat]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Video: 'High drama' as Xi's predecessor led out of the meeting
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
After six months in Russian detention, Victoria Andryusha is back home with her mother Katerina, exchanged in a prisoner swap.
Civilian released from Russian prison describes the torture she endured
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tapper monologue bannon vpx 2
Tapper: Here's why you should care about what Steve Bannon is doing
08:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tim Ryan vpx
Tim Ryan reacts to Clyburn comments on inflation
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bannon atty
Why didn't Steve Bannon plead the Fifth? See his attorney's response
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks up as he addresses guests at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. - The meeting, held in Stavanger from August 29 to September 1, 2022, presents the latest developments in Norway and internationally related to the energy, oil and gas sector. - Norway OUT (Photo by Carina Johansen / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by CARINA JOHANSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)
Biden administration talking to Elon Musk to aid Iranian protesters
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
latino voters
Hear why Latino voters say Democrats are losing their support
03:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
missing native americans
Updates to the FBI's list of missing Native Americans in New Mexico could bring many closure
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine secret workshop
'It's game changing': Ukrainian commander gives CNN reporter a peek at a secret drone workshop
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon appears in Manhattan Supreme Court to set a motion schedule and possible trial dates for corruption case. Curtis Means for DailyMail.com/ Pool
Steve Bannon defied a congressional subpoena. Find out his punishment
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan was hacked for the second time via social engineering by Rachel Tobac.
You should probably change your passwords. Here's why
03:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
texas dps captain 102022
New video reveals Texas DPS captain gave order to standby during Uvalde shooting
06:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
moscow victory day parade
Russia has a huge nuclear arsenal but will Putin use it in Ukraine?
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
misrach ewunetie
Reporter explains where body of missing Princeton student was found
01:32
Now playing
- Source: wpvi