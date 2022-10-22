teens escape abusive home
Teens go door-to-door saying they escaped abuse at their mother's home
Twin 15-year-olds escaped from their mother's house in Texas after they say they were abused for months and left handcuffed in a laundry room.
01:08 - Source: CNN
