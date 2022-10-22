Family buys $1.3 million home and then starts getting creepy letters
CNN's Michael Smerconish speaks with New York Magazine writer Reeves Wiedeman about the true story that inspired the Netflix series "The Watcher."
05:12 - Source: CNN
