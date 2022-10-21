New video reveals Texas DPS captain gave order to standby during Uvalde shooting
In a CNN exclusive, never-before-seen video illustrates the moment when a Texas Department of Public Safety captain ordered a tactical team, ready to breach a classroom during the Uvalde shooting, to standby. Shimon Prokupecz reports.
