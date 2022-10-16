A man was arrested early Saturday morning in connection with a series of killings in Stockton, California, police announced. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was taken into custody on suspicion of homicide. Police say he is a Stockton resident. Stockton Police released Brownlee's photograph along with a weapon found in his possession.
Stockton Police arrest man suspected in string of killings
With the California city of Stockton on edge following a series of late-night shootings by an unknown assailant, police officials believe another killing was prevented with the arrest of a suspect. CNN national correspondent Camila Bernal has more.
