'There used to be houses here': CNN flies above Ian devastation
Anderson Cooper 360
CNN’s John Berman flies above the destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian in Lee County, Florida.
03:23
- Source:
CNN
Latest Videos
CNN
Now playing
03:23
'There used to be houses here': CNN flies above Ian devastation
CNN
Now playing
04:14
Residents in flooded neighborhood tell Don Lemon why they didn't evacuate
Now playing
01:36
Drone video shows catastrophic damage in Florida
Tony Atkins WESH rescue
WESH
Now playing
01:20
Reporter wades into floodwaters to save stranded nurse
Now playing
02:17
Lanai ripped off house as Hurricane Ian batters Florida
WBBH
Now playing
02:11
Hurricane Ian damage: Causeway connecting Florida mainland to island crumbled into ocean
Dr. Birgit Bodine
Now playing
03:29
Go inside ICU unit after Ian tears roof off
CNN
Now playing
02:21
Forecast: See where Hurricane Ian is headed next
The Weather Channel
Now playing
00:49
Reporter hit by tree branch while covering Hurricane Ian
CNN
Now playing
02:06
'We can't trust our government': Man joins tens of thousands fleeing Russia's draft
Fort Myers Web Cam
Now playing
00:53
Timelapse shows hurricane storm surge flood streets in Fort Myers
CNN
Now playing
01:12
Watch hurricane hunters' harrowing experience flying through Ian
BROOKLYN, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Rapper Coolio performs at 90sFEST Pop Culture and Music Festival on September 12, 2015 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for 90sFEST)
Brad Barket/Getty Images North America
Now playing
00:56
Police describe scene where Coolio died
biden desantis huracan ian florida advertencia original cnn pkg_00003417.png
Now playing
01:27
Video: Biden asked if congresswoman was present at event. She died in August
Liz Truss economy UK trussnomics dos santos pkg intl hnk contd vpx_00005917.png
Now playing
03:05
Hear what economist thinks British government should do
ESTERO, FL - OCTOBER 31: President Donald Trump greets Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis during a campaign rally at the Hertz Arena on October 31, 2018 in Estero, Florida. President Trump continues traveling across America to help get the vote out for Republican candidates running for office. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Now playing
03:29
SE Cupp: Why Republicans don't have the courage to stand up to Trump
CNN
Now playing
01:40
CNN reporter walks around destroyed home after Hurricane Ian
