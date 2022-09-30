'There used to be houses here': CNN flies above Ian devastation

CNN’s John Berman flies above the destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian in Lee County, Florida.

'There used to be houses here': CNN flies above Ian devastation
don lemon orlando residents 1
Residents in flooded neighborhood tell Don Lemon why they didn't evacuate
Drone video shows catastrophic damage in Florida
Reporter wades into floodwaters to save stranded nurse
Lanai ripped off house as Hurricane Ian batters Florida
Hurricane Ian damage: Causeway connecting Florida mainland to island crumbled into ocean
Go inside ICU unit after Ian tears roof off
Forecast: See where Hurricane Ian is headed next
Reporter hit by tree branch while covering Hurricane Ian
'We can't trust our government': Man joins tens of thousands fleeing Russia's draft
Timelapse shows hurricane storm surge flood streets in Fort Myers
Watch hurricane hunters' harrowing experience flying through Ian
Police describe scene where Coolio died
Video: Biden asked if congresswoman was present at event. She died in August
Hear what economist thinks British government should do
SE Cupp: Why Republicans don't have the courage to stand up to Trump
CNN reporter walks around destroyed home after Hurricane Ian