Family attorney pressed on what Laundrie told parents about Petito
During an appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America" Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, refused to say whether Brian Laundrie told his parents anything about the disappearance of Gabby Petito. CNN's Nick Valencia reports.
01:26 - Source: CNN
