CNN anchors on uncommon approaches to their lives and careers
The 'fighter' who set-up a network to help families navigate their loved ones' opioid addictions and the associated traumas
This truck driver is making a major overhaul in the male-dominated trucking industry
This woman is giving men a fresh start at life by dressing them for success
This kitchen shows refugees how to turn their native cuisine into small business success
This senior synchronized swimming team is helping the next generation of African Americans learn to swim
After a career of breaking barriers in the Army, this retired General is now fighting for military families of color
One man's gesture results in entire community helping family in need
One lawyer's mission helping the incarcerated inspires global movement
Meet the man who is making children's mental health a priority and available to students of all incomes
John Berman's love for musical theater takes center stage with kids in the Bronx
The mission to stop overfishing and the impact it has on the oceans and livelihoods of millions
How one man uses scuba diving to encourage youth to protect the environment
Man 'headed for death' says he was saved by this
This autonomous and solar-powered system is cleaning rivers
Media company combats stereotypes through comic books
How this man is using a video game to help refugees
How an architect is using shipping containers to rebuild Puerto Rico
In July, Nona Yehia, CEO and co-founder of Vertical Harvest, announced a second vertical farm in Westbrook, Maine. The second Vertical Harvest will be five times larger than the original Wyoming farm and will open in 2022.
How a Wyoming farmer grows 10 acres of food on a tenth of an acre
'Tools and Tiaras' program introduces girls to construction trades
Program employs over 5,000 homeless people in California
Surgeon allows patients to pay by volunteering
Offering shelter from a violent world
Brianna Keilar has learned a lot about pain
Sanjay Gupta reveals stories from Somalia that changed his life