Man sacrifices his life to save drowning boy

Ivan Gonzalez, the brother-in-law of the man who drowned saving a 5-year-old boy from a raging river, says Victor Mozqueda didn't think twice before jumping in to save the boy and that his last act was to push the boy out of the water before being overtaken by the current.
