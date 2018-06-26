Woman in 'Permit Patty' video speaks out

Breaking News

Alison Ettel, the woman known online as "Permit Patty" after she threatened to call police over a young African-American girl selling water on a sidewalk, says she regrets confronting the girl. The mother of the 8-year-old girl responds. CNN's Dan Simon reports.
