Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

MCALLEN, TX - JUNE 12: U.S. Border Patrol agents arrive to detain a group of Central American asylum seekers near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. The group of women and children had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and were detained before being sent to a processing center for possible separation. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is executing the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy towards undocumented immigrants. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also said that domestic and gang violence in immigrants' country of origin would no longer qualify them for political asylum status. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
MCALLEN, TX - JUNE 12: U.S. Border Patrol agents arrive to detain a group of Central American asylum seekers near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. The group of women and children had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and were detained before being sent to a processing center for possible separation. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is executing the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy towards undocumented immigrants. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also said that domestic and gang violence in immigrants' country of origin would no longer qualify them for political asylum status. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    WaPo: Audio of dad desperate to reunite with daughter

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WaPo: Audio of dad desperate to reunite with daughter

CNN's Brooke Baldwin speaks to Washington Post writer Joshua Partlow about a phone call between a deported Salvadoran man and his 6-year-old daughter who was separated from him. DHS says that parents have the opportunity to wait in detention for a coordinated removal with a child or may waive their right to such coordination.
Source: CNN

Family separations (15 Videos)

See More

WaPo: Audio of dad desperate to reunite with daughter

Newsroom

CNN's Brooke Baldwin speaks to Washington Post writer Joshua Partlow about a phone call between a deported Salvadoran man and his 6-year-old daughter who was separated from him. DHS says that parents have the opportunity to wait in detention for a coordinated removal with a child or may waive their right to such coordination.
Source: CNN