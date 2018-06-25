WaPo: Audio of dad desperate to reunite with daughter
CNN's Brooke Baldwin speaks to Washington Post writer Joshua Partlow about a phone call between a deported Salvadoran man and his 6-year-old daughter who was separated from him. DHS says that parents have the opportunity to wait in detention for a coordinated removal with a child or may waive their right to such coordination.
