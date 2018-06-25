Breaking News

    Russians trolls organized a protest in the US

Russians trolls organized a protest in the US

Hours after Philando Castile's death, Black Lives Matter activists were confused by a 'Don't Shoot' Facebook page organizing a rally. Little did they know it was organized by a Russian troll group trying to exploit social movements. See the full story, 'Distorting the Truth' on CNNgo
