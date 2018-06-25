Breaking News

ST. ANTHONY, MN - JULY 10: People demonstrate outside the St. Anthony Police Department on July 10, 2016 in St. Anthony, Minnesota. Protestors and activists have been staging rallies across the Twin Cities metro every day since police shot and killed Philando Castile. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
    Russians organized 'Justice for Philando Castile' protest

Hours after Philando Castile's death, Black Lives Matter activists were confused by a 'Don't Shoot' Facebook page organizing a rally. Little did they know it was organized by a Russian troll group trying to exploit social movements. See the full story, 'Distorting the Truth' on CNNgo
Hours after Philando Castile's death, Black Lives Matter activists were confused by a 'Don't Shoot' Facebook page organizing a rally. Little did they know it was organized by a Russian troll group trying to exploit social movements. See the full story, 'Distorting the Truth' on CNNgo
