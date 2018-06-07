Breaking News

Alice Marie Johnson
Alice Marie Johnson

    Freed inmate: I never gave up hope

Alice Marie Johnson, the woman whose sentence President Donald Trump commuted, said she is "just so thankful" to Trump. Johnson was a first-time nonviolent drug offender, who had already served 21 years of a life sentence after she was convicted on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine and attempted possession of cocaine, according to the nonprofit Can-Do.
