Freed inmate: I never gave up hope

Alice Marie Johnson, the woman whose sentence President Donald Trump commuted, said she is "just so thankful" to Trump. Johnson was a first-time nonviolent drug offender, who had already served 21 years of a life sentence after she was convicted on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine and attempted possession of cocaine, according to the nonprofit Can-Do.
Alice Marie Johnson, the woman whose sentence President Donald Trump commuted, said she is "just so thankful" to Trump. Johnson was a first-time nonviolent drug offender, who had already served 21 years of a life sentence after she was convicted on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine and attempted possession of cocaine, according to the nonprofit Can-Do.