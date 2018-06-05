David Hogg dismisses 'swatting' incident

David Hogg, a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, speaks after a SWAT team responded to a call claiming that a person with a weapon was barricaded inside his family's home. The call was later determined to be a hoax.
