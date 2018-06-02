Breaking News

Kylan Scheele
Kylan Scheele

    Teen pranks school, banned from graduation

Missouri teenager Kylan Scheele was suspended from school and banned from attending his graduation ceremony after a prank where he listed his school for sale on Craigslist. Did he go too far or is the punishment too harsh? CNN's Michael Smerconish has more.
