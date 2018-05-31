Breaking News

180530-F-ID393-0082 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May 30, 2018) Adm. Phil Davidson relives retiring Adm. Harry Harris as commander of U.S. Pacific Command during a Change of Command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. USPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class
    US admiral: China is our biggest challenge

The US admiral Harry Harris, who is expected to become the country's next ambassador to South Korea, says North Korea remains the most imminent threat to peace in the Pacific but China's "dream of hegemony" is Washington's biggest long-term challenge.
Source: Department of Defense

