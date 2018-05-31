US admiral: China is our biggest challenge

The US admiral Harry Harris, who is expected to become the country's next ambassador to South Korea, says North Korea remains the most imminent threat to peace in the Pacific but China's "dream of hegemony" is Washington's biggest long-term challenge.
