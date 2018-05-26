Watch oldest Pearl Harbor survivor reflect on attack
Ray Chavez is the oldest survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor that launched America's entry into World War II in 1941. This week, he met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office while in Washington for a series of Memorial Day events.
