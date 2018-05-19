Report: More killed in school than in military

Analysis by The Washington Post found the number of school children killed in school shootings in 2018 is "nearly double" the number of casualties of our service members. CNN's Anderson Cooper discusses with Mark Kelly, the husband of shooting survivor Gabrielle Giffords.
Analysis by The Washington Post found the number of school children killed in school shootings in 2018 is "nearly double" the number of casualties of our service members. CNN's Anderson Cooper discusses with Mark Kelly, the husband of shooting survivor Gabrielle Giffords.