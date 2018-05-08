Lawsuit accuses Olympians of sex trafficking

Four women who trained with Olympic gold medalist Steven Lopez and his brother, former Team USA coach Jean Lopez, accused the two American taekwondo legends of assault, rape and other misconduct in a federal lawsuit filed in Denver, Colorado. CNN's Christine Romans reports.
Four women who trained with Olympic gold medalist Steven Lopez and his brother, former Team USA coach Jean Lopez, accused the two American taekwondo legends of assault, rape and other misconduct in a federal lawsuit filed in Denver, Colorado. CNN's Christine Romans reports.