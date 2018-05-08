Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NEW YORK - MAY 16: Taekwondo athlete Steven Lopez (L) poses with brother and coach Jean Lopez during the U. S. Olympic Team Media Summit on May 16, 2004 at the Marriott Marquis in New York, New York. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - MAY 16: Taekwondo athlete Steven Lopez (L) poses with brother and coach Jean Lopez during the U. S. Olympic Team Media Summit on May 16, 2004 at the Marriott Marquis in New York, New York. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Lawsuit accuses Olympians of sex trafficking

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Lawsuit accuses Olympians of sex trafficking

Four women who trained with Olympic gold medalist Steven Lopez and his brother, former Team USA coach Jean Lopez, accused the two American taekwondo legends of assault, rape and other misconduct in a federal lawsuit filed in Denver, Colorado. CNN's Christine Romans reports.
Source: CNN

Assault claims in sports (8 Videos)

See More

Lawsuit accuses Olympians of sex trafficking

Early Start

Four women who trained with Olympic gold medalist Steven Lopez and his brother, former Team USA coach Jean Lopez, accused the two American taekwondo legends of assault, rape and other misconduct in a federal lawsuit filed in Denver, Colorado. CNN's Christine Romans reports.
Source: CNN